BT Sport’s map of Ireland was missing quite a lot of counties…

The IRFU took to Twitter to call out BT Sport for a geographical error on their Lions graphics today, writes Stephen Barry.
The broadcaster was crunching the numbers on the country-by-country breakdown of Lions call-ups, but managed to get their maps embarrassingly mixed up.
Instead of displaying 11 Irish players selected from the whole of Ireland, their map only showed the six counties of the North.
For when they delete this tweet. pic.twitter.com/i1KFJurb7p— Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) April 19, 2017
The Irish Rugby Twitter account was quick to notice…
@btsportrugby @btsport @lionsofficial @EnglandRugby @WelshRugbyUnion @Scotlandteam We think you may have missed the point about Irish Rugby there lads. #BackToTheDrawingBoard— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 19, 2017
The post was deleted after that, and replaced by a more accurate graphic a few minutes later…
.@btsport The 2017 @lionsofficial squad by nation...#LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/KpYZO1l9zu— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) April 19, 2017
@btsportrugby @btsport @lionsofficial @EnglandRugby @WelshRugbyUnion @Scotlandteam Now you have it! 😀— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 19, 2017
No worries - we’re sure nobody else notic…
BT Sport Rugby, @btsportrugby is now trending in Irelandhttps://t.co/S6ahJE9WL3 pic.twitter.com/OGvcddHvCk— Trendsmap Ireland (@TrendsIreland) April 19, 2017
Oh dear!