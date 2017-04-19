Home»Sport

BT Sport’s map of Ireland was missing quite a lot of counties…

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 06:49 pm

The IRFU took to Twitter to call out BT Sport for a geographical error on their Lions graphics today, writes Stephen Barry.

The broadcaster was crunching the numbers on the country-by-country breakdown of Lions call-ups, but managed to get their maps embarrassingly mixed up.

Lions captain Sam Warburton. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Instead of displaying 11 Irish players selected from the whole of Ireland, their map only showed the six counties of the North.

The Irish Rugby Twitter account was quick to notice…

The post was deleted after that, and replaced by a more accurate graphic a few minutes later…

No worries - we’re sure nobody else notic…

Oh dear!

