British number three Dan Evans tests positive for cocaine

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 05:45 pm

British number three Dan Evans has revealed he failed a drugs test in April after testing positive for cocaine.

Evans, who is ranked 50th in the world, claims he took the illegal substance out of competition and for reasons "completely unrelated to tennis".

The 27-year-old called an impromptu press conference at the Novotel hotel in London on Friday afternoon where he took no questions but made a statement.

Evans said: "This is a very difficult day for me and I wanted to come here in person to tell you guys face to face.

"I was notified a few days ago that I failed a drugs test in April where I tested positive for cocaine. It's really important you know this was taken out of competition and the context was completely unrelated to tennis.

"I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour.

"I've let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans.

"I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience."

KEYWORDS tennis, dan evans

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

