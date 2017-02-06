Home»Sport

Brian Cody stayed up to watch all of Super Bowl 51 last night

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 05:07 pm

Brian Cody has confessed to an unexpected interest in American football, writes Michael Moynihan.

The Kilkenny hurling manager said he’d stayed up the previous night to watch the Super Bowl: “Yeah, I saw it all. Tom Brady, yeah.”

While not admitting to be a fan of Brady, the New England Patriots’ quarterback - “No, not really at all” - the Kilkenny boss admired the Patriots’ fightback to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

“I started watching it. I really know very little about it, just watched it.

“Just a brilliant comeback, crazy. I don't understand much about the game to be honest about it. I didn't have to be up to early so I'm OK.”

Told that Dublin boss Jim Gavin is a gridiron fan, Cody said he’d “go back and look at the video - we're not too structured, you know”.

