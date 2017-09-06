Home»Sport

Branislav Ivanovic: Shane Long and Jon Walters were a nightmare to mark

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 09:20 am

Skipper Branislav Ivanovic saluted Serbia's bravery after they survived a "nightmare" challenge in Dublin to edge their way to the brink of World Cup qualification.

Aleksandar Kolarov's goal secured a 1-0 win over Group D rivals the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday to leave the Serbs four points clear of second-placed Wales and a further point better off than Martin O'Neill's men with just two games to play.

However, they found themselves facing an Irish onslaught, particularly after defender Nikola

Maksimovic's 68th-minute dismissal, leaving former Chelsea defender Ivanovic and his defensive colleagues battling to keep the likes of Shane Long and Jonathan Walters at bay.

Ireland’s Shane Long with Branislav Ivanovic of Serbia. Pic: Inpho

Ivanovic said: "I know how Premier League football works, but this was the toughest I have ever played against.

"It was a duel all around the pitch, definitely the toughest game we have played so far in the group. I am very proud we showed the courage to come out with the three points.

"We are naturally physical and we have our talents and some of those don't compare with the Irish players and the way they play, especially in the way they attack, but we accept this as natural.

"Both Shane Long and Jon Walters were a nightmare, an absolute handful to mark. I had to stay completely focused on both of them at all times."

Serbia travel to Austria and host Georgia next month, when one win would guarantee automatic qualification and a trip to Russia next summer.

That scenario might have been very different had they buckled in the wake of Maksimovic's premature departure.

Ivanovic said: "I didn't see the sending off incident properly, but he was last man back and in that case with a referee it is usually a red. The referee saw it better than us.

"We were definitely a bit panicky and under pressure after that. We were probably not very composed.

"But this was our dream to go to a World Cup and the players fought for everything. We knew if we lost this game, we would be in real trouble in the group.

"This has been a massive, huge step and we are really happy about the result."

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Photographer captures touching moment between Galway manager and his father with Liam MacCarthy Cup

Dele Alli 'mucking about' when he made middle-finger salute, says Gareth Southgate

Fabio Fognini facing further sanctions after verbal abuse of female umpire

Here’s how Marcus Rashford went from zero to hero for England against Slovakia


Today's Stories

A tale of two O’Neills: North rise to the occasion as Republic slump

Justin Thomas hungry for more after fifth success

Cian O’Connor: Let’s aim for medals

Niall Burke maturity earns reward

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 