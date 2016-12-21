Home»Sport

Boxing fans vent their frustration over difficulties getting Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko tickets

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:02 am

Tickets for the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s professional career went on sale on Tuesday, but many people have been left unhappy.

Anyone who tried to purchase tickets through StubHub will be very aware of the problems, with reports of the site crashing when getting to checkout.

Boxing fans were not best pleased.

For a short time even after the problem was acknowledged and said to be fixed, fans still couldn’t book tickets for the Wembley Stadium fight.

A StubHub spokeswoman said: “Today, as expected, there was a high level of demand for the Joshua v Klitschko fight. The site experienced a period with technical issues which limited the ability for some buyers to process their orders. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. For any fans that missed out, there will be another opportunity to purchase tickets through the second release on the 16th January.”

Anyone who gave up on StubHub, or avoided the site in the first place, didn’t have much better luck over on Wembley Tickets.

They sold out pretty fast (more go on sale on January 16).

But that didn’t make sense to a lot of people.

The same old problems were happening.

But for those lucky people who did get hold of a ticket, things are looking good.

Even if they might not be planning to actually watch the fight.

If you’re still desperate for a ticket, but don’t fancy the ridiculous prices people are re-selling them at, register with StubHub for the second official sale date on January 16.

Hopefully the site will be able to cope with the “unprecedented” demand next time.

Wembley has not provided comment at the time of publishing.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Anthony Joshua, Boxing, StubHub, Wembley Tickets, Wladimir Klitschko,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mercedes boss calls for calm as speculation over Rosberg replacement mounts

Dele Alli and Kyle Walker's Christmas fancy dress costumes are absolutely unbelievable

Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot coming to TV3


Today's Stories

Five Irish Olympians reflect on what happened after their Rio odyssey

Ruby Walsh: ‘I thought I found another horse of a lifetime in Vautour but it wasn’t to be’

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Irish amateur golf’s 2016 rising

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 