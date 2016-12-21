Boxing fans vent their frustration over difficulties getting Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko tickets

Tickets for the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s professional career went on sale on Tuesday, but many people have been left unhappy.

Anyone who tried to purchase tickets through StubHub will be very aware of the problems, with reports of the site crashing when getting to checkout.

Boxing fans were not best pleased.

Had tickets for #joshuaklitschko in my basket at least 6 times and @StubHubUK website crashed at payment stage. Shambles — Andrew Downey (@AndrewDowney89) December 20, 2016

Biggest dickhead of the day goes to @StubHubUK #joshuaklitschko — Danny (@R9Rai) December 20, 2016

For a short time even after the problem was acknowledged and said to be fixed, fans still couldn’t book tickets for the Wembley Stadium fight.

A StubHub spokeswoman said: “Today, as expected, there was a high level of demand for the Joshua v Klitschko fight. The site experienced a period with technical issues which limited the ability for some buyers to process their orders. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. For any fans that missed out, there will be another opportunity to purchase tickets through the second release on the 16th January.”

Anyone who gave up on StubHub, or avoided the site in the first place, didn’t have much better luck over on Wembley Tickets.

They sold out pretty fast (more go on sale on January 16).

General admission tickets for #joshuaklitschko have now sold out on Wembley Tickets. — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) December 20, 2016

But that didn’t make sense to a lot of people.

@JohnRudder Because you're still in the queue John but there are no tickets left — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) December 20, 2016

The same old problems were happening.

@wembleystadium 6 tickets in my basket and they disappeared....so disappointing — Trisha Patel (@Mrs_P2111) December 20, 2016

@wembleystadium had 5,000 people in front of me and sold out when I had 200 in front...how does that happen? — Gary Ralph (@Gralphy101) December 20, 2016

But for those lucky people who did get hold of a ticket, things are looking good.

Even if they might not be planning to actually watch the fight.

People already messaging me to buy my tickets off me #joshuaklitschko 😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/EFnFg70cKJ — KG (@kerem6okce) December 20, 2016

If you’re still desperate for a ticket, but don’t fancy the ridiculous prices people are re-selling them at, register with StubHub for the second official sale date on January 16.

1st OFFICIAL on-sale sold out. Register now for 2nd OFFICIAL https://t.co/ZOM0FB6E5j pic.twitter.com/IQHkXQZlLG — StubHubUK (@StubHubUK) December 20, 2016

Hopefully the site will be able to cope with the “unprecedented” demand next time.

@StubHubUK can't wait to waste another 3 hours — Jack Nash (@Jc_nash_) December 20, 2016

Wembley has not provided comment at the time of publishing.