Boxer Nick Blackwell 'smiling again' after waking from coma

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 02:27 pm

Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell is "smiling again" after waking from a coma, his brother Daniel has revealed.

Blackwell has regained consciousness having undergone surgery to remove part of his skull to ease the swelling on his brain sustained during an unsanctioned sparring session held last month.

The 26-year-old from Trowbridge had been in a stable condition, but remained in a coma until this week.

"Nick is doing well considering the damage he has had," Daniel said.

"He's looking around, moving his arms and legs, and is drinking, eating and smiling again. Rehab is going to take a long time, but he has done amazingly well so far."

The British Boxing Board of Control has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the sparring session that placed Blackwell's life in danger and plan to hold a hearing in January.

Blackwell's boxing licence had been withdrawn before last month's ill-advised sparring session after collapsing at the end of his defeat by Chris Eubank Jnr in March.

On that occasion he was found to have suffered a bleed on the skull and was put into an induced coma.

Blackwell, who remains in hospital, made a full recovery and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport.

