Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson suffers another serious injury

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is expected to be unable to train for at least six months.

Wilson, who has scored six goals in 21 appearances this term, also suffered a similar injury last campaign.

Manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website: "We are all devastated for Callum.

"What's important now is that he receives the support and love of his family and friends, team-mates and everyone associated with AFC Bournemouth.

"Callum showed incredible character and determination to come back from a similar setback last season and we know he has the same strength and will to do the same again."

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have handed winger Ryan Fraser a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Cherries from Aberdeen four years ago and was part of the team which won promotion from Sky Bet League One in 2012-13.

Fraser has scored three goals in 13 league appearances this campaign after spending last term on loan at Ipswich.

Howe added: "Ryan has made huge strides in his development this season.

"He has had to be patient for a regular opportunity here and the next step was to produce performances on a consistent basis. We are seeing that from him now.

"Ryan deserves all the accolades he has received and hopefully there are many more to come. I see a really bright future for him."