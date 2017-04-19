Home»Sport

Bournemouth loanee Jack Wilshere suffers fractured leg

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 03:34 pm

Jack Wilshere will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured leg.

The midfielder, on a season-long loan from Arsenal to Bournemouth, was injured during the 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

The Cherries have announced that Wilshere, 25, will miss the remaining five fixtures of the campaign after scans revealed a "hairline fracture of his left fibula".

Wilshere, plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, moved to Bournemouth in the summer in a bid to get more playing time and prove his fitness.

He started 22 Premier League games for the Cherries, but his spell has now been cut short after yet another injury blow.

Wilshere suffered the fracture after going into a challenge with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and was jeered by some Spurs fans as he left the field.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club website: "It is a big blow to lose Jack.

"We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch.

"We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us."

With his spell on the south coast now over, it remains to be seen whether Wilshere has a future at Arsenal, where he has one more season on his current contract.

