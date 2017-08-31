Borussia Dortmund snap up youngster Jadon Sancho from Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund have signed highly-rated England youth international Jadon Sancho from Manchester City, the Bundesliga club have announced.

Press Association Sport understands the German club have paid around £8million for the 17-year-old in a deal which also guarantees City will receive a substantial sell-on clause should he move on again.

The winger has been tempted to move by the prospect of first-team football in Germany and will wear the number seven shirt recently vacated by Ousmane Dembele at Dortmund.

Sancho was one of the star players during the recent Under-17 European Championship, in which England finished runners-up, and had attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

City had hoped to persuade their Academy product to stay but he turned down the offer of a new contract.

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told the club's website, www.bvb.de: "We are very pleased that Jadon Sancho, who is currently one of the greatest talents in European football, will definitely play at BVB.

"We are convinced that we can help this very young player continue to develop his game and become a real asset for our team."

