Home»Sport

Borussia Dortmund snap up youngster Jadon Sancho from Manchester City

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 05:31 pm

Borussia Dortmund have signed highly-rated England youth international Jadon Sancho from Manchester City, the Bundesliga club have announced.

Press Association Sport understands the German club have paid around £8million for the 17-year-old in a deal which also guarantees City will receive a substantial sell-on clause should he move on again.

The winger has been tempted to move by the prospect of first-team football in Germany and will wear the number seven shirt recently vacated by Ousmane Dembele at Dortmund.

Sancho was one of the star players during the recent Under-17 European Championship, in which England finished runners-up, and had attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

City had hoped to persuade their Academy product to stay but he turned down the offer of a new contract.

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told the club's website, www.bvb.de: "We are very pleased that Jadon Sancho, who is currently one of the greatest talents in European football, will definitely play at BVB.

"We are convinced that we can help this very young player continue to develop his game and become a real asset for our team."

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donegal's Karl Lacey quits inter-county scene

Hopes of Arsenal deal for Thomas Lemar fading while Perez leaves Gunners on loan move

Liverpool accept £26m Palace bid for Mamadou Sakho

PSG sign Kylian Mbappe on loan


Today's Stories

GAA Show: The tactics and psychology of the novel All-Ireland final

Dan Shanahan: ‘We had six packs alright but they were in our gear-bags!’

GAA Show: The tactics and psychology of the novel All-Ireland final

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 