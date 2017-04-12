Borussia Dortmund receive praise for #bedforawayfans after their game against Monaco was postponed

After Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was struck by three explosions on its way to Signal Iduna Park, their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was postponed until 5:45pm today.
And while this comes as an inconvenience to away fans especially, Dortmund began using the hashtag #bedforawayfans to help stranded supporters find somewhere to stay for the night.
Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017
As a result, people started posting both requests for places to stay, as well as letting others know if they had any space to offer.
Dear @AS_Monaco_ES fans. We have accomodation for for 5 people tonight to stay in Dortmund until tomorrow, just message me #bedforawayfans— Vespafoto (@vespafoto) April 11, 2017
And it didn’t take long before people started heaping praise on the German club for the social media initiative.
#BedForAwayFans 👏👏👏
Great work by, @BVB. pic.twitter.com/YKMlAgAGWa— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 11, 2017
Social media proving its value, football fans proving people wrong...loving #bedforawayfans movement 👏👏— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 11, 2017
#bedforawayfans is one of the best things I have seen in football must say @BVB is a great club with unique fans top class— Adam Virgo (@Adamvirgs19) April 11, 2017
@BVB @AS_Monaco_EN Class.— Ryan 🔴 (@Mkhi_Assist) April 11, 2017
@BVB @AS_Monaco_EN A big thanks to all your fans for helping our friends out there !— AS Monaco Mercato (@ASM_Mercato) April 11, 2017
@BVB @AS_Monaco_EN The ultimate definition of such a "classy club", a credit to the game 👏🏻💯 ....— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) April 11, 2017
Hopefully the result will be a full away end when the game gets under way.