Borussia Dortmund receive praise for #bedforawayfans after their game against Monaco was postponed

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 06:39 am

After Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was struck by three explosions on its way to Signal Iduna Park, their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was postponed until 5:45pm today.

And while this comes as an inconvenience to away fans especially, Dortmund began using the hashtag #bedforawayfans to help stranded supporters find somewhere to stay for the night.

As a result, people started posting both requests for places to stay, as well as letting others know if they had any space to offer.

And it didn’t take long before people started heaping praise on the German club for the social media initiative.

Hopefully the result will be a full away end when the game gets under way.

