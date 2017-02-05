Home»Sport

Blessed are the pun makers: Everyone made the same joke when Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's winner

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 06:50 pm

Gabriel Jesus had already scored once for Manchester City against Swansea, but it was his second that really woke the jokers up on Twitter.

Jesus steered in the rebound from his earlier header to earn all three points for the Citizens, and everyone realised what was about to happen.

Yep, the Jesus puns started coming in left, right and centre. The fact it was a Sunday was an added bonus.

This guy went for a slightly different theme.

Wordplay.

For some however, such jokes are already rather dated.

The groans are a Testament to that… sorry.

Football, Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, Premier League, Swansea City

