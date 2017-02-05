Blessed are the pun makers: Everyone made the same joke when Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's winner

Gabriel Jesus had already scored once for Manchester City against Swansea, but it was his second that really woke the jokers up on Twitter.

Jesus steered in the rebound from his earlier header to earn all three points for the Citizens, and everyone realised what was about to happen.

Can't wait for the "Jesus Saves City" headlines... — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) February 5, 2017

Yep, the Jesus puns started coming in left, right and centre. The fact it was a Sunday was an added bonus.

JESUS SAVES ON A SUNDAY — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 5, 2017

£10 to the sub-editor who goes all 90s with 'Gabriel helps City rise again'. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 5, 2017

This guy went for a slightly different theme.

Angel Gabriel — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) February 5, 2017

Wordplay.

Jesus brings City back from the dead... I'll see myself out — Andy Castell (@AJ3) February 5, 2017

For some however, such jokes are already rather dated.

Yes his name is Jesus. We all know. This cannot go on for the next 10 years. — Corbit (@Corbit_THFC) February 5, 2017

The groans are a Testament to that… sorry.