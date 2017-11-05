Beleaguered Slaven Bilic to learn West Ham fate tomorrow

Slaven Bilic is expected to learn his fate as West Ham boss tomorrow.

The Croatian is facing the axe following the 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool yesterday evening.

It is understood that Bilic will hold talks with joint-chairman David Sullivan tomorrow, with his future top of the agenda.

The Hammers' hierarchy wanted the man they appointed in June 2015 to stay until the end of the season and see out his three-year contract.

But the manner of Saturday's latest capitulation at the London Stadium, coming just a fortnight after an equally desperate 3-0 home loss to newly-promoted Brighton, has forced the board to consider drastic action.

Former Everton and Sunderland manager David Moyes is reportedly in talks to replace Bilic until the end of the season in a bid to drag West Ham away from the foot of the table.

Hammers defender Aaron Cresswell admitted the players had let their manager down.

Cresswell said: "Every player knows we've not been good enough, both individually and as a team.

"We're at the bottom end of the table and it's not easy. It doesn't matter what you've got on paper, it's about form and results."

The writing was on the wall for Bilic after Liverpool scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes, and the first goal summed up the shambles that has been West Ham's season so far.

From a West Ham corner, Mohamed Salah clipped the ball to Sadio Mane and the duo were allowed to run the length of the field unchallenged.

With the lone figure of Cresswell manning the fort, Mane fed Salah for a simple finish beyond Joe Hart.

Joel Matip added a quickfire second, this time from a Liverpool corner, and West Ham left the field at half-time to the familiar backdrop of boos from the home fans.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back but any hopes of a comeback lasted just 55 seconds before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored the two-goal advantage, and Salah wrapped up the scoring with a classy strike.

Salah now has 12 goals for the Reds since his summer move from Roma and is looking like one of the signings of the season.

He told the club's official website: "I had confidence from the beginning. I was happy to come here.

"We have great players up front and we have a great team. Everyone wants to give everything and I'm happy that everyone is doing well."