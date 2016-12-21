Home»Sport

Bayern win top of the Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 09:24 pm

Bayern Munich flexed their muscles in the Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday evening by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 to move three points clear at the top of the standings.

Thiago Alcantara, Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski all struck inside the first 45 minutes, during which Leipzig were also reduced to 10 men with a red card shown to Emil Forsberg.

Although there were no further goals, Bayern's dominance of the game was never in doubt. Their dominance of German football seems set to continue.

Leipzig's record breaking start to their first season in Germany's top flight had put Bayern on alert heading into the game that would determine which of the two sides would finish 2016 on top of the pile.

They appeared keen to show their inexperienced opponents who was in charge right from the outset and they took the lead in the 17th minute with Thiago knocking the ball over the line with his thigh after Robert Lewandowski's effort came back to him off the post.

Douglas Costa hit the left-hand post just a minute later as Bayern sought to stamp their authority on the game.

They doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Alonso took Thiago's pass and slotted into the bottom left-hand corner.

The situation got the better of Forsberg, who was shown a straight red card for a dangerous foul on Philipp Lahm.

Things got even worse for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men just before half-time when goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi tripped Costa just inside his area and a penalty was awarded.

Lewandowski stepped up and waited for Gulacsi to commit to one corner before sending the ball into the other one and making it 3-0 to the record champions.

The Polish forward could have got his second and Bayern's fourth 10 minutes into the second half when he only had Gulacsi to beat - but his attempted lob hit the Leipzig goalkeeper's head and looped over the crossbar.

Costa was causing the most danger and one of his cutbacks from the goalline was struck by Juan Bernat, but blocked by a Leipzig defender.

Aside from the Brazilian, Bayern's players did not seem too intent on doing any more attacking, however, with the three points and top spot already wrapped up.

The victory took them three points clear of their rivals, reaffirming their status as favourites for a fifth straight Bundesliga title.

