Bayern Munich suffer injury blow ahead of Real Madrid tie

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 06:42 pm

Bayern Munich have suffered a blow ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid after Mats Hummels was injured in training.

The Germany defender sprained an ankle and sustained ligament damage during a session on Sunday and will almost certainly miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

He could also be forced to sit out the return game at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Confirming the news on their official website, Bayern posted: "Bayern pro Mats Hummels was forced to break off Sunday's training session.

"The centre-back, who sprained his right ankle and sustained a capsular ligament injury, now faces a spell on the sidelines."

Despite the disappointment of losing Hummels, Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti may have some positive news on the injury front with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer likely to return following a minor foot operation.

Top-scorer Robert Lewandowski should be available, despite suffering a bruised shoulder in the 4-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, while Thomas Muller is back in contention after missing two games with an ankle problem.

Forward Muller, who lifted the trophy with Bayern in 2013 and also finished runner-up in 2010 and 2012, cannot wait for the visit of Real and is optimistic about his side's chances of knocking out the holders.

"We're very confident," he said. "It's a European cracker featuring two top teams.

"Of course we're really looking forward to it. We also notice it outside the club, not only in terms of the media, but also when talking to friends or acquaintances in Munich.

"Everyone's talking about the game. We're well-prepared."

KEYWORDS soccer, champions league

