Home»Sport

Bayern Munich file complaint over ‘violent attacks’ by Spanish police

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:22 pm

Bayern Munich have filed a complaint with UEFA over what they described as "violent attacks" by Spanish police on their fans during half-time of their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Baton-wielding officers clashed with away supporters at the Bernabeu, with Bayern labelling the police's behaviour as "misplaced and excessive".

A statement on the Bundesliga club's website read: "During half-time of FC Bayern's Champions League match at Real Madrid on Tuesday, there were violent attacks by Spanish police against FC Bayern Munich fans. FC Bayern find the Spanish police's actions misplaced and excessive.

Spanish riot police scuffle with Bayern Munich fans. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

"FC Bayern have already filed a complaint with UEFA against the actions of the Spanish police.

"In addition FC Bayern will request a statement about the actions from the Spanish police."

Bayern lost 4-2 after extra-time in the second leg of their quarter-final as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Madrid, going out 6-3 on aggregate.

Spanish police also clashed with Leicester fans before the Foxes' quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid in the capital last week, although those incidents occurred ahead of the match.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, champions league

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Peter O’Mahony among 11 Irish players to make Lions squad

Good news Manchester City fans: Gabriel Jesus is back training, and his touch looks better than ever

Manuel Neuer likely to miss rest of season with broken foot

Watch the Lions squad announcement live


Today's Stories

Stephen Kenny blasts John Caulfield as penalty row rumbles on

Wexford upbeat Davy Fitzgerald will escape with just one-match ban

Wallace: Tadhg Furlong would be my first name on Lions team

Young Munster fury at IRFU as top players to miss semi-final

Lifestyle

Being eco-friendly has never been more fashionable

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 