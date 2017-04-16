Home»Sport

Bastia-Lyon match delayed after home fans 'attack' visiting players in warm up

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 06:01 pm

Lyon have endured a delayed start to a match for the second time in a week, on this occasion after a group of Bastia fans "attacked" visiting players at the Stade Armand Cesari.

On Thursday, Lyon's Europa League meeting with Besiktas began 45 minutes late after visiting fans threw projectiles and fireworks onto the home supporters, forcing them onto the Parc OL pitch.

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Lyon and Besiktas and there will likely be a French league investigation into the events which marred Sunday's encounter with Bastia in Corsica.

Shortly before the scheduled 1600 BST kick-off time, Lyon tweeted that "Bastia fans had entered the pitch to attack the Lyon players who were finishing their warm-up."

Further tweets from the club's official OLTV account, authored by former Les Gones left-back Jeremy Berthod, said: "The Bastia supporters were chucking balls at (goalkeeper Mathieu) Gorgelin's goal.

"He and Memphis (Depay) started throwing them back... before a lot of Bastia supporters attacked them.

"The players all huddled together. They and the staff were all very shocked.

"None of them wanted to come back out of the changing room and play the match."

L'Equipe journalist Vincent Duluc was quoted on the OLTV account as saying: "Memphis was pushed by a supporter.

"Lots of them had been throwing balls at the players and they just started pushing them and then a fight broke out. I've never seen anything like it in 30 years."

While all professional parties waited inside the Armand Cesari after the incident, a tweet from Lyon said the game would kick off an hour late and the match got under way shortly after 1700 BST.

Bastia, who are currently bottom of the Ligue 1 table, came under scrutiny earlier this season after a fan had to be banned from the stadium for allegedly aiming racist abuse at Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

Paris St Germain forward Lucas Moura was struck by an object thrown from the stands while he took a corner during a league match at Bastia in August.

The trouble reignited at half-time. After the first period finished goalless, Lyon tweeted: "Once again there are scuffles after the whistle. Anthony Lopes has been taken to task by fans on the pitch."

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was not in the squad, tweeted: "Pfffff shameful! Nonsense!"

His thoughts were shared by his fellow absent team-mate Corentin Tolisso, who wrote: "It's shameful."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Lyon, soccer, sport

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leinster seal home semi-final in Pro12 play-offs with win at Connacht

Benetton Treviso leapfrog Zebre with valuable win

Two-shot lead has Ireland's Paul Dunne eyeing first European Tour title

Borussia Dortmund end troubling week with impressive win


Today's Stories

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Michael Carrick focus on here and now at Man United

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Limerick v Galway: Tribesmen enjoy fringe benefits of drop, says Pádraic Mannion

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 