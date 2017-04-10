Home»Sport

Basketball star Westbrook had the best night ever with this long-range buzzer beater

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 10:47 am

Truly games like these are the stuff dreams are made of for basketball players – Russell Westbrook, once again, was in untouchable form against the Denver Nuggets.

Not only did the 28-year-old break the record for triple-doubles in a season with his 42nd, he also decided to win the game for Oklahoma City Thunder in the final seconds.

A triple-double is achieved when a player records double figures in three of either points, rebounds, assists, steals, or blocked shots – such achievements make you a bit of an all-rounder.

If this was the script of a Hollywood film, it would be dismissed as cliche – buzzer, consider yourself beaten.

Westbrook’s 36-foot three-pointer, which sealed a 106-105 win over the Denver Nuggets, meant he scored 50 points in the game, in which he also contributed 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

This being his 42nd triple-double of the season, Westbrook broke a 55-year-old record held previously by Oscar Robertson – that’s a lot of history the 28-year-old has just rewritten.

Thunder have already secured a play-off spot – with a man in this kind of form, might an NBA championship be on the cards?

Furthermore, are we looking at the 2016/17 MVP?

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Basketball, NBA, Russell Westbrook, triple-double, story-enriched, composite,

