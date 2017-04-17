Barry Geraghty taken for X-rays on suspected broken arm

Barry Geraghty looks set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken arm at Fairyhouse.

Geraghty, who only recently returned from lung and rib injuries which forced him to miss the Cheltenham Festival, was riding Minella Foru in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

The pair fell at the eighth, bringing down Arbre De Vie, and Geraghty could be seen holding his arm.

He missed the winning ride on the Joseph O'Brien-trained Slowmotion in the following race and was taken to hospital for X-rays.