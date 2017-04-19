Barron Trump revealed as a pretty big Arsenal fan after being spotted in the club's kit

Barron Trump has been revealed as possibly the most unlikely Arsenal supporter after being spotted on the lawn of the White House in a full kit.

The youngest Trump took the time out from the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday to enjoy a kickabout dressed head-to-toe in Gooner gear.

(Twitter/@danasdirt)

The news came as a surprise to some who would never have guessed the 11-year-old was a closet Gooner, while others weren’t the least bit shocked the kid had pledged his allegiance to a club who have yet failed to win the league since 2004.

learning that Barron Trump supports @Arsenal has just pushed me over the edge and into the abyss — Saara Almadwahry (@saaraalmadwahry) April 19, 2017

Barron Trump being an Arsenal fan should come as no surprise. — HTML Chapo (@tehdago) April 19, 2017

Barron Trump is an Arsenal fan. pic.twitter.com/yHDwGywEWy — Kareem no Jabbar (@ThisIsAbdulS) April 19, 2017

Wonder who Barron Trump wants to be Arsenal manager next season. — Oscar (@Reunewal) April 19, 2017

Welcome to the club, Barron. Prepare for a lifetime of disappointment and misery. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/j490PqXGkJ — Travis (@bakesale77) April 19, 2017

As the world attempts to wrap their heads around the surprising revelation, we have only one question on our mind: whose name is on the back of Barron’s shirt?