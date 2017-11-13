Barcelona’s futsal team is better than your five-a-side team

There’s always one five-a-side team who have a better grip on tiki taka passing than everyone else but Barcelona’s futsal team really have mastered it.

Leading Osasuna Magna 2-1, FCB Lassa (as they’re known) doubled their lead to make it 3-1 straight from the restart in unbelievably slick fashion.

There’s no defending this.

In 10 clever passes, the ball made its way to Joselito, who slotted the ball home at the far post.

Impressive stuff but Osasuna weren’t to be overawed – after halving the deficit to 3-2 almost immediately, they made it 3-3 before the final whistle.

In fact, Barca aren’t even top of their league, sitting second behind Inter Movistar – your five-a-side team is probably better off sticking to the local Wednesday-night league.