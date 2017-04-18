Home»Sport

Barcelona celebrated 10 years since Lionel Messi's Maradona goal with a Pac Man video obviously

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 08:12 pm

As unbelievable as it seems, it has been a full decade since Lionel Messi’s famous solo goal against Getafe.

Barcelona have been remembering the occasion, in which the Argentinian ran past four opponents and the goalkeeper before scoring in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg.

It’s arguably the greatest club goal of all time, and is almost a carbon copy of Diego Maradona’s solo goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, so of course Barca created a video in which the Getafe players are Pac-Man baddies.

For some additional context, the Barcelona side that day included Eidur Gudjohnsen, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Deco and Samuel Eto’o. What we’re trying to say is, it was a while ago.

Messi has since added three Champions League titles, six La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups and five Ballon d’Or awards – after that goal, we’re not sure anybody is surprised.

Here’s Lionel remarking on the game at the time.

Having watched the goal again a couple of things spring to mind, the first being: is that assist from Xavi the least helpful assist of all time?

And secondly, it’s important to remember that this was simply a first leg. While Barcelona won that game 5-2, they lost the second leg 4-0 and missed out on the final.

