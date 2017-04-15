Home»Sport

Bahrain qualifying sees Valtteri Bottas secure first ever pole position

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:24 pm

Valtteri Bottas sprung the biggest surprise of the season so far after he beat Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain to secure the first pole position of his career.

Hamilton appeared set to claim his seventh pole on the spin, and 64th of his career, before Bottas - the man who has replaced champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season - edged out his team-mate with the final throw of the dice.

Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel lines up in third with the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo fourth on the grid.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mark Selby in control against Fergal O'Brien at World Snooker Championship

Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

The Sun banned by Everton FC after Kelvin MacKenzie's Ross Barkley comments

This R-Kelly-inspired pre-game ritual puts all other team talks to shame


Today's Stories

Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Dundalk pay the penalty as Bray shock champions

Erasmus shuffles Munster's deck for Ulster visit as Sarries loom

Black becomes white in April, but semis are painted in shades of grey

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 