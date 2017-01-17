Bad news on the injury front for Spurs

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen is wearing a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury in the win over West Brom on Saturday.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino does not like to publicise timescales for injuries, but after the 4-0 victory against the Baggies he said it looked "very bad".

Telegraph report Jan Vertonghen could be out for up to 10 weeks with ankle ligament damage, get well soon @JanVertonghen! pic.twitter.com/D6ewiFjFr0 — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) January 17, 2017

It has been reported that the Belgium defender faces more than two months out.

Pochettino may shed more light on the injury in his pre-match media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash at Manchester City.

Spurs are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.