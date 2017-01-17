Australian Open: Johanna Konta's biggest battle in the first round was with a moth

British number one Johanna Konta needed a little over 90 minutes to beat Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open – and some of that was spent battling a moth.
The 25-year-old is up to ninth in the rankings, and she showed why with a 7-5 6-2 win, recovering from that encounter with a moth in the first set to breeze through.
Johanna Konta vs. a moth 😂 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GFUc2PrxnS— Patrick (@RatedRHero) January 17, 2017
Fair to say she didn’t look too bothered by the experience – and to be fair, there’s much worse wildlife you can be attacked by in Australia.
Anyone got some sort of moth-based tennis pun?
@RatedRHero New Mothballs please.— John Skaro (@Skaroyo) January 17, 2017
Nice.
Somehow, we don’t see this moth gaining quite the fame as the one that bothered Cristiano Ronaldo in the Euro 2016 final.
That awkward moment when you just want to have a cry, but a moth is trying to fly into your eye. #Euro2016Final pic.twitter.com/B4caktodDV— Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) July 10, 2016