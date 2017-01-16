Home»Sport

Australian Open: Andy Murray's incredulous reaction to his drink shows not even knights get everything they want

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 08:50 am

Not everything went to plan for Andy Murray as he booked his place in the second round of the Australian Open.

The newly knighted tennis star was made to work hard for his 7-5 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 win over world number 95 Illya Marchenko – but worse than that, he clearly didn’t get his favourite drink to sip on.

Oof. Someone’s not happy. We can’t 100% tell whether Murray is unhappy with the contents of the bottle or just confused by the unfamiliar brand.

Either way, it’s probably not the advert that the tournament’s official water supplier Frantelle would have been hoping for.

So here’s a picture of Muzza enjoying a pure, unsullied bottle of the good stuff in a practice session on Sunday.

(Aaron Favila/AP)

