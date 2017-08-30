Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland

Austin Flynn is one of nine still alive who played the last time Waterford won an All-Ireland hurling final, writes Steve Neville.

Against Kilkenny, it went to a replay after the first game finished 1-17 to 5-05.

Flynn was full-back for the Deise as they claimed only their second All-Ireland, beating the Cats by 3-12 to 1-10.

"My claim to fame is because of that. That's how they remember Austin Flynn," says the defender as he reminds videographer Dan Linehan that it has been 58 years since Waterford last lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup.

"We had training for about a month in between. I'd say Waterford was tuned better.

"After about 10 minutes of the second half, I felt that we were going to win it. But you never know until it really happens.

"Of that team there's great comradeship still there between the fellas who are still on the move," says Flynn.

"It would be great if Waterford won it again. It would put us fellas back where we should be - back in the armchair reminiscing."

Flynn thinks Waterford have a chance of ending the drought this time round.

"They have a good chance of winning against Galway, but Galway is an excellent team.

"It's an ideal match for neutrals because the neutrals wouldn't begrudge Waterford or Galway an All-Ireland."

Former Waterford hurler Austin Flynn. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Flynn was keen to heap praise on the current crop of hurlers saying they haven't time for 'dirty hurling'.

"The hurling now is way, way better than it was in our time. There was an awful lot of dirty hurling in that time.

"Nowadays fellas are so fit and so fast they haven't time for the dirty.

"The fellas nowadays are so skilful, they're training seven days a week. I marvel at their skills."