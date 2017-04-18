Home»Sport

Ashley Young retains hunger for game despite uncertainty over future

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 12:37 pm

Ashley Young insists his hunger for the game remains strong despite admitting uncertainty over his Manchester United future.

The former England international has started only 13 games for United this season and was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in January and February.

But with eight of those starts coming in United's last 13 games, Young is back in the fray and wants to concentrate on events on the pitch.

The 31-year-old said: "There was of course, and there is always, speculation and especially when there is a transfer window and you are not playing.

"But I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure. I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me I will give 100 per cent and look to play as well as I can.

"I am looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That is what I am concentrating on now. That is the main focus for me and then we will see what happens.

"I have fire and hunger in my belly. I want to succeed. I work hard. When you have such competition in a fantastic squad it pushes you on every day.

"If you watched training there are no challenges that are not like in a game. Everybody wants to pull on the shirt and I am no different."

Young insisted he "was concentrating on Manchester United" when the rumours of a move to China surfaced and has not yet looked beyond the end of his current deal at Old Trafford.

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011, said: "I have another year left on my contract and an option after that so if there is anything there to be discussed you would have to ask the manager."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

’Fed up’Harry Redknapp the surprise new manager of Birmingham

Extremist jailed for life over Germany train station bomb plot

The Comic Relief 'La La Land' opening is better than the actual movie

'Wholly inappropriate' for Health Minister to instruct doctor, Vera Twomey told

More in this Section

Snooker chief hits back at Ronnie O'Sullivan after 'bullying' claim

Has Marco Fu's sensational snooker comeback put him on the path for World Championship glory?

Away win keeps Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish alive

Simon Zebo: Lions announcement won't affect Munster's Champions Cup preparation


Today's Stories

John Terry set to leave Chelsea

Byrne clings to yellow jersey

Foxes must be cute, warns boss

Expect sparks when European heavyweights collide

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 