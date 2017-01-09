As Wayne Rooney becomes Man United's joint record scorer, check out his career in numbers

No player other than Bobby Charlton has now scored as many goals for Manchester United than Wayne Rooney.

Rooney’s goal against Reading took him to a record-equalling Man United goal tally of 249. Here, we have a look at some of the astounding numbers from his career so far.

And Rooney’s impressive feat hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Congratulations @WayneRooney for equalling Sir Bobby's record 👍 — Bryan Robson (@bryanrobson) January 7, 2017

Congratulations to Wayne Rooney for becoming Manchester United's all-time joint top scorer. You can't take that away from him. 249 goals. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 7, 2017

Rooney equals the goal record!! ⚽ Great achievement! #MUFC — Mickey T (@therealMickeyT) January 7, 2017

Rooney equals Charlton's scoring record... in less games. Legend? I think yes. — Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) January 7, 2017

One more goal and Rooney will nab the all-time record, so watch this space.