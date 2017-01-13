Home»Sport

Arsene Wenger just nicked a Donald Trump sound bite to quash a big-money transfer rumour

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 04:00 pm

Arsene Wenger has branded one of Arsenal’s biggest rumours of the January transfer window as “fake news” in what appeared to be a very topical reference to Donald Trump.

Rumours have been circulating Arsenal lodged a blockbuster bid for Torino’s talented young striker Andrea Belotti – with the 23-year-old Italian reportedly valued at over £55 million by the Gunners.

There was Trump-inspired scepticism over the rumour from the start of course.

And when the Arsenal manager faced the press ahead of his side’s match at Swansea city on Saturday, he used a Trump sound bite of his own.

He said of the rumour: “That’s what today you call fake news.”

The comment was of course in reference to the US president-elect – who has made “fake news” a bit of a catch-phrase.

It’s fair to say Wenger’s ode to topical events was received with some appreciation from fans.

Although some thought the joke might be on Arsenal this season.

The press conference wasn’t all jokes, however.

Wenger admitted that 24-year-old right-back Carl Jenkinson is indeed on the cusp of a move to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, after Graham Taylor sadly passed away on Thursday, Wenger gave this touching tribute for the former England and Premier League manager.

