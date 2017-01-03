Arsenal's Olivier Giroud was simultaneously lauded and lambasted for celebrating his equaliser

Olivier Giroud is one of those footballers who consistently divides opinion, and nowhere was that more evident than at the Vitality Stadium after Arsenal came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Giroud notched Arsenal’s equaliser with minutes left, but it was his celebration that baffled most.

Cheeky little 🦂celebration from Olivier Giroud for the equalizer. First time Arsenal has ever come from 3-0 down to grab a point in #PL. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 3, 2017

With four minutes of added time left, the Frenchman’s prolonged celebration was perhaps ill advised.

A good minute of the 6 added on was taken up by Giroud's celebration. What a man. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) January 3, 2017

Why did Giroud celebrate like a dumbass man — Forever World Tails (@BieIik) January 3, 2017

To be fair to the man, his recent numbers make for impressive reading.

Giroud's last 3 days... Sunday: - Goal of the Season - 3 Points - MOTM Tuesday: - 2 Assists - 91st minute equaliser - MOTM#BOUARS pic.twitter.com/ZS6AKxfcyK — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) January 3, 2017

However, it was still possible for Arsenal to win the game.

That Arsenal game was extremely entertaining for neutrals. If Giroud hadn't celebrated the equalizer for two minutes, Arsenal might've won. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) January 3, 2017

Giroud’s season as a reserve striker for the Gunners is proving to be the right one.

Olivier Giroud has scored 12 goals from his last 17 shots on target in all competitions. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 3, 2017

But perhaps he could have saved his celebration for a potential winner.

(Look, he saved us a point and I'm grateful, but come on - Get the ball and go back to the centre! Weird weird weird.) — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 3, 2017

Giroud deserves credit for his 2nd half after an abysmal first. Setup Lucas and scored well. Maybe should've skipped the celebration though — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) January 3, 2017

An equaliser at Bournemouth is hardly the stuff dreams are made of.

Giroud celebrated that like he won the champions League final — Manchester Bro (@Manchesterbro1) January 3, 2017

And some fans weren’t feeling particularly charitable.

Giroud taking the time to do that scorpion celebration, with several minutes still to win the game, was monumentally stupid. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 3, 2017

Harsh?