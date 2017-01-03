Home»Sport

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud was simultaneously lauded and lambasted for celebrating his equaliser

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 10:41 pm

Olivier Giroud is one of those footballers who consistently divides opinion, and nowhere was that more evident than at the Vitality Stadium after Arsenal came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Giroud notched Arsenal’s equaliser with minutes left, but it was his celebration that baffled most.

With four minutes of added time left, the Frenchman’s prolonged celebration was perhaps ill advised.

To be fair to the man, his recent numbers make for impressive reading.

However, it was still possible for Arsenal to win the game.

Giroud’s season as a reserve striker for the Gunners is proving to be the right one.

But perhaps he could have saved his celebration for a potential winner.

An equaliser at Bournemouth is hardly the stuff dreams are made of.

And some fans weren’t feeling particularly charitable.

Harsh?

