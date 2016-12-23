Home»Sport

Arsenal under fire after unfortunate Instagram post

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:02 am

It looks like the Arsenal social media team may have hit the eggnog a little too early this Christmas.

Fan favourite Alexis Sanchez is in the final 18 months of his contract and supporters are keen to see him commit for the long term. Until he does, they are understandably nervous that he could be poached, as others have been in recent years.

So, it probably wasn’t the best idea for to use an image of him on Instagram when promoting a sale of club merchandise.

Whoever posted it captioned the image: “Grab a pre-Christmas bargain at Arsenal Direct - there’s up to 75 per cent off in our sale.”

Oh dear.

Commentators were quick to mock, with one writing “We have a special price for you guys @manchesterunited @chelseafc” and another adding “Guys please don't associate Alexis with the word 'Sale'.”

News of the gaff spread to other social media sites.

