Arsenal stars play football darts; prove being a footballer really is the coolest job

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 02:59 pm

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League with a daunting Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich ahead of them, so naturally a giant game of darts with footballs was just what the doctor ordered.

In association with official partner Cooper Tires, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Petr Cech and Granit Xhaka took to the huge oche in an attempt to place indoor footballs on an inflatable dartboard – it’s a hard life.

Playing from 301, here’s how things unfolded…

Cech begins well, scoring 84 from his first three balls before the Ox steps up and contests almost every decision that goes against him.

Cech’s experience tells in the end however, coolly slotting a 16 in for the win – thank goodness they weren’t going for doubles or the video could have been feature length.

