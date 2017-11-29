Home»Sport

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla undergoes another Achilles operation

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 11:30 am

Santi Cazorla's return from injury looks set to be delayed further after the Arsenal midfielder underwent another operation on his Achilles.

Cazorla has not played for the Gunners since October last year and said earlier this month he almost lost his foot due to a serious infection.

Arsene Wenger had expressed hope Cazorla might recover in time to feature again in January but the 32-year-old appears to have suffered a fresh set-back.

Cazorla tweeted on Wednesday: "Due to some discomfort in the tendon the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery.

"It is delaying the date of my return to the field. I maintain my hope and motivation to enjoy my great passion, football."

The message was accompanied by a picture of Cazorla making a gesture of prayer while in action for Arsenal.

Wenger has admitted Cazorla's injury is the worst he has ever known, with the player's foot requiring a series of operations, as well as a skin graft from his arm.

Cazorla joined Arsenal in 2012 from Malaga and has made more than 150 appearances for the club.


KEYWORDS

Santi CazorlaSportSoccerArsenal

More in this Section

Brighton accuse Crystal Palace fans of causing trouble which left stewards injured

Alan Pardew agrees two-and-a-half year deal to become West Brom boss

Tiger Woods keen to remind kids he is more than a 'YouTube golfer'

'The Celebrity': Conor McGregor posts cryptic Instagram video


Today's Stories

Bell’s fighting Irish hold mighty Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Galway minor boss Jeff Lynskey pours cold water over Offaly claims

Cora Staunton eyes perfect parting gift with Carnacon

League quarter-finals set to spark fixtures pile-up

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »