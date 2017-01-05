Home»Sport

Arsenal hit by Coquelin injury blow

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 03:36 pm

Arsenal will be without Francis Coquelin for their FA Cup third-round trip to Preston on Saturday.

The midfielder was forced off in the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth with a hamstring issue and could be out for up to a month, but there is a chance Danny Welbeck could make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.

David Ospina will deputise for Petr Cech in goal, but Mesut Ozil (illness), Theo Walcott (calf) and Lucas Perez (ankle) are all doubts, with Santi Cazorla (Achilles), Mohamed Elneny (international duty), Per Mertesacker and Kieran Gibbs (both knee) definitely missing.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Gabriel, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Akpom, Welbeck, Perez, Giroud.

