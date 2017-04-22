Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's evolving hair has reached a baffling new level

Hector Bellerin’s hair has been confusing Arsenal fans all season, with the right-back’s locks growing longer by the day, and the defender apparently in no mood to get it cut.
Here’s a short timeline – early in the season, Bellerin’s barnet was freshly trimmed. A nice look.
But as Arsenal’s title bid faltered, it grew more and more voluminous with each passing day.
That’s when the defender went for the man bun – it received mixed reviews.
But his latest effort makes the man bun look positively trend-setting.
Hector Bellerin............. pic.twitter.com/qwqOoPTkLD— Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) April 22, 2017
Talk us through the braids, Hector…
Tweeted by Arsenal’s chief photographer, the fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
@Stuart_PhotoAFC Tell him to stop doing this things I beg— Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) April 22, 2017
@Stuart_PhotoAFC stuart you must show hector these pictures. he cant think they're a good look.— Eduardo (@redcannoned) April 22, 2017
Is that really the look the Spaniard will be taking to Wembley for Arsenal’s semi-final against Manchester City?
@Stuart_PhotoAFC @IssyGreenidge Oh Hector😭🤦🏽♀️— Santiágo (@LVIS__gr) April 22, 2017
There have been rumours that Barcelona would like to buy their former player back from the north London club.
@Stuart_PhotoAFC Barca can have him for free— Jake (@JakeCallaghan) April 22, 2017
The question is: will they want him anymore?