Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's evolving hair has reached a baffling new level

Hector Bellerin’s hair has been confusing Arsenal fans all season, with the right-back’s locks growing longer by the day, and the defender apparently in no mood to get it cut.

Here’s a short timeline – early in the season, Bellerin’s barnet was freshly trimmed. A nice look.

(Adam Davy/PA)

But as Arsenal’s title bid faltered, it grew more and more voluminous with each passing day.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

That’s when the defender went for the man bun – it received mixed reviews.

(Nigel French/PA)

But his latest effort makes the man bun look positively trend-setting.

Talk us through the braids, Hector…

Tweeted by Arsenal’s chief photographer, the fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

@Stuart_PhotoAFC Tell him to stop doing this things I beg — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) April 22, 2017

@Stuart_PhotoAFC stuart you must show hector these pictures. he cant think they're a good look. — Eduardo (@redcannoned) April 22, 2017

Is that really the look the Spaniard will be taking to Wembley for Arsenal’s semi-final against Manchester City?

There have been rumours that Barcelona would like to buy their former player back from the north London club.

@Stuart_PhotoAFC Barca can have him for free — Jake (@JakeCallaghan) April 22, 2017

The question is: will they want him anymore?