Home»Sport

Arm injury sidelines Frankie Dettori for at least two more weeks

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 03:26 pm

Frankie Dettori will not be back before the week of Newmarket's July Festival at the earliest, the jockey's manager Peter Burrell has said.

The Italian sustained an arm injury in a paddock fall at Yarmouth on June 13 and while he was fit enough to ride in the French Oaks five days later, he missed the whole of Royal Ascot last week due to the problem.

Dettori will now miss the ride on Cracksman in Saturday's Irish Derby at the Curragh and will also be sidelined for the Coral-Eclipse meeting at Sandown the following weekend.

"I'm afraid he won't be back until July week-meeting at Newmarket at the earliest," said Burrell.

Dettori (pictured) missed several winners at Royal Ascot, including Big Orange in the Gold Cup and Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand Stakes.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez prove age is just a number in one Sunday afternoon

Guess which two drivers got in a spat at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Germany beat Cameroon 3-1 to book place in Confederations Cup semi-finals

Chile reaches Confederations Cup semi-finals with 1-1 draw against Australia


Today's Stories

GAA Show: Jim Gavin’s strange kind of silence, the Down swagger and Colm Cooper's All-Ireland final nap

Fifa’s video official gets it wrong again

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 