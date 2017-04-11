Home»Sport

Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza announces rugby retirement

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 01:06 pm

Argentine prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby.

Ayerza and his club Leicester announced that the decision will take immediate effect following an 11-season stint at Welford Road.

He has been advised to end his career because of a back injury.

The 34-year-old made his final Leicester appearance in the victory over Harlequins last November.

2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final, Millenium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 18/10/2015 Ireland vs Argentina. Marcos Ayerza of Argentina tackles Ireland's Cian Healy.

Ayerza joined the Tigers in 2006, going on to make more than 200 first-team starts, while a 66-cap Test career included taking part in three successive World Cup campaigns.

"I have been extremely proud to represent Leicester Tigers and Argentina for so many seasons, and enjoyed every minute of that long journey," Ayerza said.

"I will take with me many great memories experienced by playing this great game of rugby, but more importantly the best thing to take with me is all those great people I met on this journey along the way.

"I will miss a lot, but it is time to face new challenges in my life, turn over the page - as hard as that is - and I wish the Tigers all the very best for the future."

Leicester chairman Peter Tom added: "Marcos has been an outstanding representative of the club on and off the field in more than 10 years at Tigers.

"He has been at the very heart of the Tigers squad for the last 11 seasons and continually worked hard on his game, while also assisting those around him.

"He has been without doubt one of the leading players in his position in the world game."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arsene Wenger: We understand our fans are very unhappy

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal

The Eagles land a major blow to Arsenal's top four hopes

Donegal's U21 footballers set up All-Ireland semi with Dublin


Today's Stories

Jack O’Shea: Tyros ensured Éamonn Fitzmaurice did not walk

Pressure rises on Arsene Wenger as Crystal Palace shock Arsenal

Sergio Garcia: I have a beautiful life. Major or no major

Rassie Erasmus sweats on fitness of Munster's stars

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 