'Are you actually Gareth Bale?' - This kid was ecstatic meeting his hero

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:41 am

Never meet your heroes. Unless your hero is Gareth Bale that is.

The Real Madrid winger is on international duty with Wales where he helped one young fan have a day he would never forget.

After getting to watch Bale train, the excited young fan couldn't believe he was meeting his hero.

"Are you actually Gareth Bale? Can I have your picture please, Gareth?"

The excited fan got an autograph, a picture and then it got even better as Bale kindly offered the kid his training top, which he also signed.

Bale proves his credentials as a legend and one fan goes home incredibly happy.

Top marks to Gareth Bale - but we still hope Ireland win in the World Cup qualifiers.


KEYWORDS Gareth Bale, Wales, video, soccer, football, fans

