Antrim goalie produced this brilliant point-blank save in the Walsh Cup

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 10:57 pm

It may be the first week of pre-season hurling, but the Antrim 'keeper didn’t take long to warm-up, writes Stephen Barry.

Their opponents Westmeath were quick out of the blocks as they burst into a five-point lead in their Walsh Cup opener in Kinnegad. It could’ve been more, too, as Joe Boyle raced through on the Antrim goal early on.

However, Chrissy O’Connell produced a spectacular reflex save to divert the ball behind for a 65.

That save by the Loughgiel Shamrocks clubman was identified as a turning point as Antrim scored six points in a row before half-time and ran out 1-18 to 0-12 winners.

Thanks to Antrim GAA for the video. You can see more on their Facebook page.

KEYWORDS antrim, gaa, hurling, westmeath, walsh cup, Chrissy O’Connell

