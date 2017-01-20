Home»Sport

Antonio Conte reveals Diego Costa is available for Chelsea on Sunday

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 01:52 pm

Striker Diego Costa is available for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Hull on Sunday and wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, head coach Antonio Conte says.

The 28-year-old missed last weekend's win at Leicester with a back injury amid reports of a bust-up with Conte and his backroom staff.

Costa has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Conte said on Friday: "Yes. He's available for the game against Hull City. He restarted having training sessions on Tuesday with the rest of the team.

"I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea. He's very happy to play with us. This idea (to move) is far from his mind."

Chelsea have a seven-point lead entering this weekend's fixtures and play at home to Hull on Sunday.

Captain John Terry is available again following suspension, but is likely to be a substitute at best.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Pedro, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Ake.

