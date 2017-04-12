Home»Sport

Anthony Joshua's latest Twitter video suggests he's not bothered in the slightest by Wladimir Klitschko's fighting talk

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 02:08 pm

There hasn’t been much chat ahead of Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, but what little has been said by the Ukrainian doesn’t seem to have had much impact on Joshua.

Klitschko’s comments made reference to his vast experience, with the 41-year-old saying: “Please excuse me and this may sound arrogant, but for example, a parallel: Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.”

The 41-year-old Ukrainian continued: “It’s there. It’s been there for a long time and will be there for a long time. You can climb it during a certain period of time: during two weeks in April I believe.

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko
(John Walton/PA)

“You can get to the top and say ‘I conquered Everest’. Then you’ve got to run down because it’s going to take you down if you miss the time.

“After you’re down, a lot of people died there. Some made it, not many, but some made it back. But Mount Everest is still there. Is Mount Everest defeated? It’s still there and it’s going to take another life this April.”

That’s fighting talk, but if it was meant to intimidate Joshua, his social media game suggests such comments didn’t have the desired effect.

The pair will contest the IBF, WBA Super and IBO titles on April 29 at Wembley in a battle of youth versus experience; Joshua remains 18 fights unbeaten having turned pro in 2013, but Klitschko has 21 years of experience along with 64 victories.

The pair have demonstrated a mutual respect for one another ahead of the much-anticipated fight, but Klitschko’s comments suggest that such respect hasn’t dulled his desire to win.

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Can Joshua scale Everest?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Anthony Joshua, Boxing, Wladimir Klitschko, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

It looks as though Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have become great friends in the face of adversity

Football fans united as rescheduled Dortmund v Monaco tie goes ahead

Six out-of-contract footballers to complete Tony Adams's Granada master plan

Fernando Alonso will miss the Monaco GP for the Indy 500, so fans want Jenson Button to return


Today's Stories

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Dream Manor memorabilia auction for F1 fans

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Croke Park cracker a tantalising taste of sensational Super 8

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 