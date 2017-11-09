Home»Sport

Anthony Joshua takes to Twitter to call out heavyweight title rivals

Thursday, November 09, 2017

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to wind up potential opponents as he itches to get his next fight lined up.

World heavyweight champion Joshua posted a string of tweets to Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as he looks to secure his next big-money bout.

The 28-year-old’s opening salvo - aimed at WBO heavyweight champion Parker - was a GIF of Kermit the Frog drinking tea.

WBC heavyweight Wilder was next on Joshua’s hitlist, with the Watford-born fighter posting a YouTube video of a lengthy interview during which he urged the American to set up a title fight between the two.

A third quick-fire tweet was aimed in the direction of an out-of-shape Fury.

This prompted a response from BoxNation presenter Kugan Cassius, which seemed to rile Joshua.

It was suggested by Cassius that people were seeing "the real Anthony Joshua this morning", to which the boxer retorted:

He later told Cassius to "pipe down" as the series of seemingly out-of-character tweets came to an end.

Joshua, who defeated Carlos Takam by TKO to retain his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles last month, insists potential opponents only talk of fighting him without making an official approach.

Most recently Wilder accused Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of delaying negotiations regarding a potential match-up and Parker described him as his "preferred option".


