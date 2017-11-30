Home»Sport

Ankle operation to rule Callum O'Dowda out for three months

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:56 am

Republic of Ireland winger Callum O'Dowda is set for a three-month spell on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old will undergo an operation today on the ankle injury he suffered during Bristol City's Championship victory over Hull.

O'Dowda has scored two goals and provided three assists in his last seven games for his club and started the first leg of Ireland's recent World cup play-off against Denmark.

O’Dowda said he is devastated at the news in a tweet.

He said: "Devastated to have to undergo surgery for my injury. I will be working extremely hard and I am determined to come back stronger than ever. Thanks for the support, it hasn't gone unnoticed."

City head physio Steve Allen told the club's website: "Callum will undergo a diagnostic arthroscope operation to ascertain any damage sustained in the challenge and stabilise the ankle joint.

"Once the surgery has taken place, we should have a clearer indication as to how long we will be without Callum for."


