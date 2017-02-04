Angela Hill's Street Fighter outfit was everything at her UFC weigh-in

There is probably no more appropriate place to dress up like a Street Fighter character than at a UFC weigh-in.
Angela Hill is set to compete against Jessica Andrade in the Strawweight division, and arrived at the weigh-in dressed like Sagat, eye patch and all.
Check out the shimmy.
Angela Hill's full Street Fighter routine at #UFCHouston weigh-ins @AngieOverkill pic.twitter.com/Hm52Pmf0QA— Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) February 3, 2017
Sagat was originally a boss in the game, but went on to become a playable character. Hill has the eye patch and the bandaged hands, but it’s the Street Fighter stances which complete the look.
All good fun, although Andrade looked a little perplexed. More of a Mario Kart fan, maybe?