Angela Hill's Street Fighter outfit was everything at her UFC weigh-in

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 07:13 pm

There is probably no more appropriate place to dress up like a Street Fighter character than at a UFC weigh-in.

Angela Hill is set to compete against Jessica Andrade in the Strawweight division, and arrived at the weigh-in dressed like Sagat, eye patch and all.

Check out the shimmy.

Sagat was originally a boss in the game, but went on to become a playable character. Hill has the eye patch and the bandaged hands, but it’s the Street Fighter stances which complete the look.

All good fun, although Andrade looked a little perplexed. More of a Mario Kart fan, maybe?

