Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl split for second time

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 10:30 pm

Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time.

The British number one announced the parting of ways on his official website, describing the move as "mutual".

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon title in the second instalment of their partnership.

But in a statement today, Murray said: "I'm thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we've had great success and learned a lot as a team.

"My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."


