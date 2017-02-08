Andy Lee latest Irish boxer to confirm Madison Square Garden fight on Paddy’s weekend

Andy Lee will be joining Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan on the trip to New York for St Patrick’s weekend.

The former middleweight world champion will fight KeAndrae Leatherwood on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin's title defence in Madison Square Garden on March 18.

Lee’s fight comes the day after Barnes and Conlan fight in the same iconic venue. It will be his first fight since losing the WBO middleweight title to Billy Joe Saunders in December 2015.

"I'm very pleased to be making my return on such a big event," he told ESPN. “After taking a year out, I'm back. I feel refreshed and hungrier than ever.

"My goal is to eventually challenge the winner of GGG and Jacobs. 18th March will be the first step on that journey.

"I'm also very happy to be fighting in Madison Square Garden again, the scene of some of my greatest victories.

"I'm sure the Irish boxing fans will turn out and I look forward to putting on a world class performance."