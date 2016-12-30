Home»Sport

Andrew Trimble starts for Ulster against Leinster

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 01:25 pm

Les Kiss has made seven personnel changes to the Ulster starting XV that will travel to play Leinster in the RDS Arena on New Year's Eve.

Andrew Trimble will return to the starting XV for the Guinness PRO12 clash after recovering from a foot injury sustained while on international duty in November.

Andrew Trimble returns from injury to start.

Paul Marshall, Darren Cave and Tommy Bowe, who were on the bench for the game versus Connacht last Friday, are also selected in the backline.

Marshall's inclusion at scrumhalf will see Ruan Pienaar shift to flyhalf, while Cave will partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield. Bowe and Trimble will be joined by Charles Piutau in the back three.

Forwards Rob Herring, Franco van der Merwe and Sean Reidy have also been promoted to the starting team.

Herring will captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by Andy Warwick and Rodney Ah You, both of whom have been retained from the win over Connacht.

Kieran Treadwell and van der Merwe are paired in the second row, with Reidy joining Clive Ross and Roger Wilson in the back row.

Ulster team: C Piutau, A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, T Bowe, R Pienaar, P Marshall; A Warwick, R Herring (captain), R Ah You, K Treadwell, F van der Merwe, C Ross, S Reidy, R Wilson.

Replacements: : J Andrew, C Black, J Simpson, P Browne, C Henry, B Herron, L Ludik, J Stockdale.

