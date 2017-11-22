Home»Sport

Andrei Kanchelskis on why he called Fergie a 'Scottish b**tard'

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 01:46 pm

Andrei Kanchelskis once called Alex Ferguson a “Scottish b**tard” in the Man United dressing room - and didn't even get the 'hairdryer' treatment.

The pacey Russian winger enjoyed a successful four-year stint at United, scoring 28 goals in 123 league games on his way to two titles - but he didn't get off to the best of starts with the no-nonsense United boss, thanks some mischievous teammates.

“It’s normal when any player comes to every country and they teach them only rubbish, you know?” he told the Daily Record.

“Every country, even Russia as well. I came to England and I had never spoken English very well.

“Some guys said to me ‘if the gaffer comes to the dressing room, say to him ‘Scottish b**tard’, you know, like ‘hello Scottish b**tard’.

“I said it and everybody was laughing. Fergie as well. He smiled because he understood I didn’t speak English very well.

“He said next time: ‘not like this, don’t speak like this’.”


