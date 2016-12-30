Home»Sport

An Everton fan lost his wallet at the Leicester game and had it returned via the team bus

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:44 am

When Everton fan Matthew Ball lost his wallet prior to his team’s game at Leicester he probably felt it was the start of a pretty rubbish day.

Fortunately for him, Everton went on to claim a resounding 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium, and he was to get his wallet back via the first team bus – dreamy.

The 31-year-old had called his father to cancel his cards and got all the way back home to Liverpool before discovering Leicester City had tried to find him through Twitter.

To which he replied…

Leicester’s help service told Ball they had handed in the wallet to an assistant secretary on the official Everton team coach – which took the wallet back to Merseyside in style.

It is being kept at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground and Ball was told it still contains the £70 and sentimental items he left in there. He said he will collect it in the new year.

Leon Osman perfectly representing how Ball must have felt (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
His father, David, told the Leicester Mercury: “In this day and age there’s so much negativity going on in football – I think the club and the city need to be praised. People need to know that good things like this happen.”

