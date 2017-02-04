An Aer Lingus flight announcement got Irish rugby fans singing on the way to Scotland

Aer Lingus yesterday gave Irish rugby fans a special welcome as they made their way to Edinburgh for Ireland’s opening 6 Nations clash.

The captain on flight EI3254, which left Dublin Airport at 12.25pm yesterday, had a special welcome for rugby fans onboard as the plane made its way to a cruising altitude over "The Fields of Athenry" while they enjoyed views of the "small free birds flying".

You can hear the captain's message below and see how the rugby fans reacted.

Let's say it left them in full voice.