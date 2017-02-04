Home»Sport

An Aer Lingus flight announcement got Irish rugby fans singing on the way to Scotland

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 08:15 am

Aer Lingus yesterday gave Irish rugby fans a special welcome as they made their way to Edinburgh for Ireland’s opening 6 Nations clash.

The captain on flight EI3254, which left Dublin Airport at 12.25pm yesterday, had a special welcome for rugby fans onboard as the plane made its way to a cruising altitude over "The Fields of Athenry" while they enjoyed views of the "small free birds flying".

You can hear the captain's message below and see how the rugby fans reacted.

Let's say it left them in full voice.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

An evolution being achieved by revolutionary means

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

When Elvis Vermeulen left Ireland all shook up

More in this Section

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

If Arsenal and Chelsea swapped form for the rest of the season, who would win the title?

Shane Lowry five shots off halfway lead at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Conor McGregor the only UFC fighter to make the Forbes highest paid list


Today's Stories

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

The moment where it all changed for Chelsea

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

Focus on today, not my future, Wenger tells players

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 